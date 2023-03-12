LTI: A Nadcap & A2LA Accredited Lab
Your trusted partner for material testing and calibration services, serving MISSION CRITICAL industries
As leading industry experts in material testing for mission-critical industries, Laboratory Testing offers tailored service models to meet your specific application and testing criteria. Our goal: To be a one-stop solution for uncompromised quality, precision, and turnaround times to ensure your success.
At Laboratory Testing, we redefine excellence in metal testing, serving dynamic industries such as aerospace, military, and space. Our commitment to accuracy, innovation, and efficiency is the foundation of our services. We are your destination for cutting-edge Non-Destructive Testing, Material Testing, and Calibration solutions, whether you need R&D testing, complex material characterization projects, or production testing with unrivaled schedule delivery and transparency.
Metals
& Material Testing
LTI inspects and tests metal parts and products in all shapes and sizes with various services, including mechanical testing, metallurgical analysis, chemical testing, and corrosion analysis. All results are documented in detailed Certified Material Test Reports.
Metrology
& Calibration
The Metrology Services offered by Laboratory Testing include Dimensional Inspection and Calibration Services. The Lab holds A2LA accreditation to ISO 17025:2017, and all inspection results are traceable to NIST.
Approvals
& Accreditations
LTI has Nadcap accreditation for materials and nondestructive testing as well as A2LA accreditation ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for materials testing, dimensional inspection, and calibration services.
LTI is also compliant with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485.
We are approved as a supplier for many businesses and industry organizations.
Who We Are
Laboratory Testing (LTI) is a global leader in material testing and calibration services. We are one of the largest independent testing laboratories, and our facility can handle materials and finished parts of all shapes, sizes, and quantities.
What We Do
All material testing and calibration services are provided at our cutting-edge facility, allowing customers to achieve all of their testing needs under one roof. The result is a faster, more efficient process to meet critical deadlines.
- Chemical Analysis
- Metallurgical Testing
- Mechanical Testing
- Corrosion Testing
- Fatigue Crack Growth
- Testing Calibration
- High and Low Cycle Fatigue Testing
- Specimen Machining
- Ultrasonic Testing
- Calibration
- Non-Destructive Testing
Industries
LTI’s state-of-the-art materials testing lab helps drive innovation in these critical industries.
Working at LTI
At LTI, we believe caring for our customers starts with caring for our employees. We’re a passionate group of professionals always looking for talented individuals committed to supporting and performing material testing excellence. Some of our benefits include:
- Competitive Compensation
- Medical / Dental / Vision Package
- 401K Savings with Company Match
- Annual Incentive Bonus
- And More
“We appreciate the personalized service”
LTI has provided excellent customer service throughout several projects, adjusting their standard practices to accommodate specific requests of the customer. The employees involved have been helpful and responsive, we appreciate the personalized service.
“LTI truly cares about their customers”
LTI has been a trusted partner with unmatched customer service, dependable deliveries, and excellent quality in mechanical and ultrasonic testing for many years. The entire team at LTI truly cares about their customers and I look forward to working with them for a long time.
“LTI rocks!”
I wanted to thank you guys for really coming through for us. You guys were relentless responding to our requests. LTI Rocks!
“There has not been a single incident where LTI disappointed me”
It was truly a pleasure to work with you and your team at LTI, and I will always cherish the friendship we have developed over the years. I can honestly say there has not been a single incident where LTI disappointed me.
“Really appreciate your on-time turn-around of data”
I just wanted to take a moment here to thank you and LTI team for making it a great year for us. I have been recently getting great feedback on the data that I compiled for our project. And needless to say – the only reason I was able to accomplish this was for your timely testing of all the 100s of coupons I had this year. It all so beautifully played out. Really appreciate your on-time turn-around of data, even though I sometimes make it hard for y’all, haha! And also your very prompt responses to my every question. It has been great working with you all this past year and looking forward to the new year. Thank you once again! Heads-up – we have a ton of samples that will be coming your way in the new year!
“We were able to get the approval we needed in time.”
I cannot thank you and your team enough for giving our needs your top attention. Thanks to the preliminary reports we received from you this morning, we were able to get the approval we needed in time.
“Thanks so much!”
Just wanted to recognize you and the lab for getting these plate specimens done on time under short notice. Thanks so much!
“Each and every one of you is a rock star in our book!”
I and my entire high-maintenance crew would like to thank you and your whole crew for getting us the results on our last-minute expedite today … each and every one of you is a rock star in our book!
